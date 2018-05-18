Prayer for Israel Samoa welcomes Messianic Jewish leader

Visiting Messianic Jewish leader, Pastor Benjamin Berger

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 18 MAY 2018: A group called Prayer for Israel Samoa (P.F.I.S.) is welcoming to Samoa and American Samoa the Messianic Jewish leader, Pastor Benjamin Berger Saturday 19 May.

The Chairman of the Group, Reverend Nu’uausala and his wife Malu Siaosi, of the Apia Protestant Church, are accompanying Pastor Berger from New Caledonia. Pastor Berger was one of the guest speakers at the “Pacific Arise” Conference, which Rev. Nu’uausala attended with other church leaders from around the Pacific region.

Pastor Berger will speak to Samoa about the “glory of the Lord, the revelations” and what recent events regarding Israel mean for Samoa,” in a full schedule during his week-long visit.

But it is one P.F.I.S. is sure will be a blessing to the nation.

It starts on Sunday (20.05.18) at the Apia Protestant Church at 9.30am where he will speak and the service will be recorded and televised on TV1. He will speak at a combined Ecumenical Service at Peace Chapel at 7pm later that day and is opened to the public.

A prayer breakfast with Church and Government leaders will begin his Monday in Samoa at Taumeasina Island Resort. A number of senior Government leaders – including Cabinet Ministers – have confirmed their attendance.

Later that morning, Pastor Berger is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Head of State, His Highness Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II.

Pastor Berger has meetings with different denominations throughout the week.

This includes the Methodist Church at Piula Theological College on Tuesday morning and the annual E.F.K.S. Fono Tele that evening. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with the Assemblies of God in Samoa during their annual conference at Lotopa. Thursday is allocated for the “One in Christ” group at Pastor Tulua’s Church at Vaitele.

The he is addressing a youth rally at 6.30pm on Friday at the TATTE Convention Centre where all the young people of Samoa – regardless of denominations – are invited to attend.

Pastor Berger is to continue his mission to American Samoa on Saturday the 26th May 2018.

Known as a father figure, Pastor Berger is well-respected figure in the Messianic community. Speaking ahead of his visit, he said this is a historical time not just for Israel but the world.

“This has been a very historic year in the history of Israel,” he said. “The existence of Israel as a nation in the land of Israel is a great miracle of God and what the Prophets prophesied is literally being fulfilled in our time, if we consider that the nation has been in exile for nearly 2000 years.”

Last year, Israel celebrated 50 years since the reunification of Jerusalem in 1967.

“Jerusalem is the historic capital of Israel since the time of King David. It is the city of the great king and God is restoring this city in preparation for the second coming of the Lord. Last week we had the great national celebration of 70 years since the birth of the state of Israel that took place in 1948.”

The P.F.I.S. membership consists of members from different denominations throughout Samoa. They have all been to Israel at one time or another, with most of them having attended a conference organised by a group of Messianic Jews in October 2017.

Samoa was part of a large Pacific delegation, which included a group from American Samoa.

“It is very important for the church in Samoa to get a deeper understanding of the significance, the prophetic significance of Israel since the church, so many have forgotten it, was joined to the original Jewish church in the very beginning some years after the great event of Pentecost that we read about in the first chapter of the book of Acts.

“As the Church worldwide once again properly relates to the church in Israel and her Jewish brethren, she will become more and more united.”

ABOUT PASTOR BERGER

Benjamin Berger is the son of Orthodox Jews. He is an architect by profession.

Today Benjamin and his brother Reuven lead “Kehilat ha’she al Har Zion” (The Congregation of the Lamb on Mt. Zion). The congregation meets at Christ Church Jerusalem (completed in 1849) which was established by Messianic Rabbi Michael Solomon Alexander.

The church, located at the Jaffa Gate in the Old City, is a simple Gothic building which, on the inside, is more similar to a synagogue. Jews, Arabs and Gentile Christians worship together in Hebrew.

