President of the Lands and Titles Court denied overseas travel

Samoa’s court house at Mulinu’u

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 08 FEBRUARY 2018: The application by the President of the Lands and Titles Court, Fepulea’i Atila Ropati to travel overseas for a work related conference has been denied by the Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu.

Instead, the court ordered the President to surrender all his travel documents.

Fepulea’i faces criminal charges including assault causing injury and being armed with a dangerous weapon. The police investigation was the result of a complaint filed by a night watchman at the Ministry of Justice and Courts after an alleged assault by Fepulea’i.

The charges stemmed from an incident during an end of year function last December.

The matter has been adjourned to 13 March.

