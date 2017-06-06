Prime Minister attends high level United Nations meeting in New York

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 6 JUNE 2017: The Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi is at the High Level United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14, in New York this week.

The conference aims to gather inputs from the high political forum on the importance of oceans and the drive to preserve marine life and ocean’s resources for future generations.

Issues discussed include:

• Identifying ways and means to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14;

• Building on existing successful partnerships and stimulate innovative and concrete new partnerships to advance the implementation of Goal 14;

• Involving all relevant stakeholders, bringing together Governments, the United Nations system, other intergovernmental organizations, international financial institutions, non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions the scientific community, the private sector, philanthropic organizations and other actors to assess challenges and opportunities relating to, as well as actions taken towards, the implementation of Goal 14;

• Sharing the experiences gained at the national, regional and international levels in the implementation of Goal 14.

Issues from this meeting will be further discussed at the Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting to be hosted by Samoa in September.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by the CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Peseta Noumea Simi.

