Prime Minister promises a Centennial Hall for the Samoa Nurses

The huge cake marking and celebrating the 100 years of the nursing profession in Samoa



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2017: The Prime Minister has promised a Centennial Hall to mark the one hundred years of the nursing profession in Samoa.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi made the announcement was made at the official ceremony commemorating saying a new hall will serve as a commemoration plaque and as testimony to the centennial celebrations.

He told the nurses at the opening of the two day celebrations that the present hall is getting old and there are holes in some parts and most of all, the place is small for various events and functions hosted by the nurses.

“So the government has opted for something bigger, new, firm, and long lasting for everyone, but serves as a commemoration plaque, that will be remembered for your centennial celebration.”

The Prime Minister then made it clear to the Minister of Health, that the new project should be included in the next financial year.

“Therefore, you would have noticed I don’t want the project to backfire on the government of just words but no action.”

Tuilaepa also announced a $20,000 talā donation for the association as approved by Cabinet.

He encouraged the nurses not to listen or be distressed by negative comments and accusations leveled at their service.

“Once you do that, it will affect your job and your oath as a nurse as you vowed to serve with dignity and loyalty.”

The long serving President of the Nurses Association, Fa’amanatu Faletoese Nielsen thanked the Prime Minister and government for their continuing support and assistance.

Forty awards were presented to the 4 nurses who were the very first to be sent overseas to study obtained their Bachelor’s Degrees in nursing, 17 were awarded for their long service, 5 who graduated with Advance Diplomas from Flinders University and 6 special awards presented to Health leaders. This award included the very first Registered Nurse who became the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry, Ms. Tupuimatagi Palanitina Toelupe.

