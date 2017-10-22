Prime Minister returns home

The Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa greets the Prime Minister at the airport last night

PRESS SECRETARIAT

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 23 OCTOBER 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi arrived home from New Zealand last night after the completion of his medical checks.

He was accompanied by Mrs. Gillian Malielegaoi, Director General of Health Leausa Dr. Take Naseri and Chief Executive of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo.

Related