Prime Minister told Parker to hire Manny Pacquiao’s trainer

Joseph Parker going against Dillian Whyte last weekend – PHOTOSPORT



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 AUGUST 2018: Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi says former WBO heavy weight champion, La’auli Joseph Parker should make a change of trainer.

Following Parker’s second loss in a row and the first time to be knocked down by British Dillian Whyte last weekend, Tuilaepa said Parker should consider hiring the record setting boxer Manny Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach.

Speaking on Talamua’s weekly news programme last night, Tuilaepa said, Parker’s trainer, Kevin Barry has reached the end of his knowledge.

“I told Parker after his loss to Anthony Joshua to change his trainer and it was time to let Kevin Barry go.”

Tuilaepa added that from watching the fight against Dillian Whyte last weekend, the 26 year old Parker obviously lacked fitness.

“He was not fit, at least three times he had the chance to put his opponent down but he did not, because he was not fit,” said Tuilaepa who was instrumental in securing financial support for Parker’s championship fight in 2016 in return for Samoa’s tourism promotion.

Samoa went on a half day public holiday to recognize Parkers WBO title victory then.

Following last weekend’s second loss in London, Parker remained positive about his future. His opponent, Whyte was effusive in his praise of Parker after the bout and said the Kiwi was far from done at the top of the heavyweight division.

“This man’s got a massive future and a massive career [ahead],” the Jamaican-born Brit told Sky Sports UK.

“This man is 26, he’s skilful and he’s tough because I hit him with some punches and he got dropped and got up and he dropped me.

“He took the fight, as same as me, on seven weeks notice ….. we train hard, we did the best we could do and we came to fight, it was a 12 round slugfest.”

Related

Staff Reporters