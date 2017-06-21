Prime Minister Tuilaepa urges all Pacific Islands & territories to join PIDC

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi addressing the Pacific delegates at the 20th Pacific Immigration Directors Conference currently in progress in Apia

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 21 JUNE 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi is urging all Pacific island countries to join the Pacific Immigration Directors Conference (PIDC) “in advancing our quest against cybercrimes, human trafficking, arms, drug and people smuggling, illegal fishing and organized gangs.”

The Prime Minister was speaking at the opening of the PIDC in Apia yesterday of which 19 island states and territories are members.

The conference theme: Our Waka; or The Modernizing Approaches to the Regional Migration Challenges for a Safe and Prosperous Pacific emphasizes the importance of Tuilaepa’s message to all Pacific islands to stand together.

“The theme vividly depicts the PIDC as a united entity, circumnavigating the challenges of migration security in the Pacific,” he said.

“The evolving security threats due to organized transnational crimes place all our Pacific states at risk and it is vitally significant that these are properly addressed at all fronts.”

The complexity of these crimes requires effective planning, timely response, advanced equipment and collective efforts from all PIDC member countries, said Tuilaepa.

“Samoa will continue to support the PIDC to deliver its mandate,” he said and touched on the benefits of the labour mobility or the Regional Seasonal Programme project.

Some of the benefits he mentioned include “collaborative efforts with neighbouring countries in the region, information sharing and valuable assistance through funded professional development training provided by the PIDC.”

Last year, the status of PIDC was confirmed as an international organization and its Secretariat and Head Office established in Apia.

“I am very pleased to see that PIDC through its strategic plan will position itself in the future to become the coordinating center in the Pacific for migration liaison, with strong emphasis on research, effective and timely information and Intel sharing and assisting member countries to build and improve staff professional development.”

The CEO of the Ministry of the Prime Minster Agafili Shem Leo acknowledged the relocation of PIDC from Fiji to Samoa, and Samoa hosting the conference this year is an opportunity to discuss with other member states issues that will be discussed at the Pacific Leaders Forum in Samoa in September this year.

