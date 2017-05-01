Prime Minister warns against family chiefs controlling development funds

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 02 MAY 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi has warned family members and community organisations, not to let family chiefs or Sa’o control development funds.

Tuilaepa made reference to the family Sa’o in his opening address at the GEF-SGP UNDP Samoa sub-region OPG Capacity Building Workshop that focused on helping community representatives write proposals for funding under the project.

Of specific focus was proposal writing for environment development funds under the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

“Without proposals for funds, your community will not be well developed or upgraded, and the purpose of this workshop, is to train you to know how to write proposals for funding,” said Tuilaepa.

He said the knowledge learnt at this training is the key for community and village developments, given that the funds are used appropriately.

Most of the environment projects such as mangrove development are located on customary and controlled by family Sa’o. Hence the Prime Minister’s warning not to let the chief control the funds as many problems have come up in the past where the UN has helped and ended up benefit only one person.

He urged Non-Government Organisations participating to utilize the training well, so when funds from donor agencies are available, they would be able to apply without any problem.

The UNDP GEF representative, Lilomaiava Filifilia Iosefa, said that by the end of the training, participants would be able to:

Understand the overview of GEF-SGP Operational Phase 6 and able to complete the Full Proposal application form;

Apply basic project management skills when filling out their Full Proposal application forms;

Fully utilize expert advice provided by the technical team to fine tune their full project proposals.

He said early this year, there was a call for proposals to all organisations to apply, and from the 131 that applied, only 58 were successful.

“The second phase, is writing a full proposal, based on environmental problems within their villages and communities,” said Lilomaiava.

Depending on the projects, funds are allocated for various projects between $US50, 000 and US$500,000.

Applicants have two weeks to submit a full proposal for funding consideration under the GEF project.

