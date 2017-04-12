Prime Minister warns local sailors to stay away from alcohol

The new sailors ready to work on overseas cruiseliners and cargo ships

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA: WEDNESDAY 12 APRIL 2017: The 71 sailors who graduated this week from the Marine School of the University of Samoa, have been given a stern warning t stay away from alcohol.

The warning came from the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi who said that more than 70 percent of sailors around the world have been deported to their countries due to the problems with alcohol.

It is a problem that has also plagued Samoan sailors who have lost thei jobs and have been returned home. The Prime Minister was att he graduation ceremony held at the Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi where the 71 Samoan sailors were also confirmed jobs on overseas liners.

Most will be working on cruiseliners. Twenty one will work on the Cruise of MSC Meraviglia; Eight sailors for the MSC Divina; Seven to work on the MSC Preziosa; Three on the MSC Magnifica; Five on MSC Fantasia; Six on the MSC Orchestra; Four on MSC Spelendidi; two on MSC Opera and Peter Schimdt will be the only local sailor that will be working on the MSC Lirica. Fourteen others will be working on Cargo vessels.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi reminded these young men that they are the flag carriers for Samoa and they must never forget that they have families and friends who pray for them while they are on the field.

Tommy Komisi of Sa’asa’ai, Savaii told Talamua, that this was his dream to become a Sailor and this is going to be the second year since the MSC Ditte called him back and brought him a lot of happiness. He says he has finally achieved his qualifications and he will never waste these great opportunities not only for the reputation of Samoa but for the development of his family.

“I don’t drink or smoke but the Prime Minister has a point on this problem, so my help is to remind my brothers who I work with to stay focused on their work,” says Komisi.

