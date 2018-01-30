Prison Assistant Commissioner admits to their negligence

A prison warden with a prisoner infront of Custody Room 3 of the Tafaigata prison

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA -TUESDAY 30 JANUARY 2018: The Assistant Commissioner of the Samoa Prisons and Corrections Services, Ulugia Niuia Ulugia has admitted to their negligence over the continuous escape of prisoners from Tafa’igata prison.

Ulugia told the media today that they should be blamed and they are reviewing how the prisoners escaped and what they can do to minimise the problem.

“We are trying our best on what we can do, but we hope that the new prison at Tanumalala will be finished soon as it contains the latest security technology.”

Ulugia said he understands the public’s concerns and fears for their safety given that people had been attacked by prisoners on the run.

“However, the public should understand the situation and the environment we are working in and the type of people we are trying to manage,” he explained.

“Someone must be a Christian, and it takes someone with a lot of patience to work with these people, so all we can ask is we are doing the best we can do.”

At 4.30 this morning, two prisoners who escaped three days ago, Fili Fuimaono or Faulalo and Tui Samuelu, voluntarily turned themselves in saying they were scared for their safety and wanted to go back to jail.

“They have joined 11 other prisoners now in the isolation unit,”added Ulugia.

He is optimistic though that the problem of escaped prisoners will not be repeated once the new Tanumalala prison project is completed.

“Security cameras will be installed, as well as a watch tower.”

One of the pressing problems according to Ulugia, is the lack of man power as there are now 5 prisoners to one prison officer.

“There is a need for more workers. At the moment we have a total of 400 prisoners in Samoa, and there are 80 staff,” he explained. “The ratio should be 3 staff per prisoner.”

He added that under their budget, 8 new officers are recruited every year.

The While Fili and Tui are back behind bars, the police are still on the lookout for Uili Manuleleua who escaped before Christmas.

