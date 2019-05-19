Prison breakout plotters remain locked at Apia Police Station

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 20 MAY 2019: Supreme Court Judge Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala-Waren has ruled that there is no breach of the constitutional rights of two prisoners who have been locked up at the Apia Police Station since February last year.

The prisoners, Tagaloasa Filipaina Faisauvale and his nephew Ovaleni Poli Palau Vaili, are the alleged plotters of a mass prison breakout on the day Samoa was hit by Cyclone Gita in February 2018. Ninety Police officers were immediately sent to Tafa’igata prison and the two prisoners were held.

Defense Counsel Unasa Iuni Sapolu argued to return the prisoners to Tafaigata Prison, as incarcerating them in Apia Police Station was inhumane as the Apia Police Station was not a place to detain prisoners.

Unasa argued that the detention was unlawful and in breach of Article 7 of the Constitution that says “no person shall be subjected to torture or to inhumane or to degrading treatment or punishment.”

She also argued that the continuous detention of the prisoners in the Apia Police Station is unlawful under the Police Service Act 2009.

Judge Warren said keeping the prisoners in Apia was lawful as it was declared a “prison” in accordance with the Police Act on the 3rd May 2018.

The court found in a visit to the Apia Police Station where the prisoners are kept that the conditions were not inhumane. The room the prisoners are kept was spacious and air conditioned.

In a 12 page ruling, Judge Warren also referred to the evidence of the Commissioner of Prisons that once the new prison at Tanumalala opens, he will reassess moving the applicants there as the cells will be more secure.

Judge Warren pointed out that she encouraged the Commissioner to make that assessment, as although the Police Station in Apia is legally a prison, it was not designed for a permanent detainment of prisoners.

She said it was obvious that Apia Station does not have a place for the applicants to go out and exercise, and that detaining the prisoners interferes with the core function of Police and requires them to act as correctional officers when they are not.

“The Commissioners of Prisons and Police are encouraged to reassess the viability of taking the applicants to the new prison once completed with more secure cells.”

Prisoners Tagaloasa and his nephew Ovaleni remain at the police station in Apia.

