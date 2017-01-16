Prison officials release defendant despite Court order

The main gate to the Tafa’igata Prison

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 16 JANUARY 2017: A defendant, who was ordered by the Court to be placed under police custody in December last year to await appearance in court today, was released on bail despite the order.

In Court this morning, the prosecutor informed the Court that Sinivao Solomona had been released on bail, hence his non-appearance in court.

Chief Justice Patū Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu checked court files and confirmed, that the Court did issue an ordered to remand Solomona and co-defendant in custody.

“No wonder he is not here this morning, because he was supposed to be custody,” said the Chief Justice.

The Prosecutor could not identify when the defendant was released and CJ Patū then issued a warrant of arrest on Solomona.

In a separate matter, police forgot to bring another defendant from the Tafa’igata prison for his case today.

The Prosecutor apologized, but CJ Patū cut him off saying, this was the same excuse presented before the court last year, and is seemed to continue on this year.

Prosecution asked for a two weeks adjournment, but the Chief Justice was quick to point out that “this person will continue to live for free at Tafa’igata because of police’s failure to bring him in.”

Then he granted the two weeks adjournment.

