Prisoner alleged he was threatened to plead guilty while in custody

PHOTO: Convicted murderer Alatise Leafa who is out on parole with his lawyer Unasa Iuni Sapolu outside court today

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA SAMOA – 24 MAY 2019: The man who was convicted of murdering a Cabinet minister, Alatise Leafa Vitale is claiming that he was threatened by a Probation Officer while in custody.

Alatise was arrested for breaching his parole conditions and appeared before Judge Leota Raymond Schuster today. He entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer Unasa Iuni Sapolu.

The court was to hear a supplementary submission from defense counsel on the alleged threats against Alatise.

But both the Prosecution and the Probation told the judge that they have not been served and filed with documents from the defense counsel.

Judge Leota then adjourned the matter to next Wednesday.

Outside court, lawyer Unasa told the media that her client “has been told to plead guilty, and for him to force his lawyer to do what they want him to do.”

Asked who made the threat, Unasa replied it was the Probation Officer.

Unasa also said Alatise is being charged for misbehavior and what her client said on a video which was uploaded by his colleague King Faipopo recently.

