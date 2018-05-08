Prisoners are not to be removed despite court ruling

The Attorney General, Lemalu Herman Retzlaff advises prisoners are not to be removed despite court ruling

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 08 MAY 2018: The Attorney General, Lemalu Herman Retzlaff has advised the Police Commissioner, Fuiavailili Egon Keil, that prisoners Tagaloasa Filipaina Brown and Ovaleni Poli do not need to be moved to the Tafa’igata prison, despite a ruling by the Supreme Court Justice Vui Clarence Nelson that detaining prisoners at the Apia Central Office is not by law a prison and is accordingly unlawful.

Tagaloasa Filipaina Brown and his nephew were supposed to be transferred back to Tafa’igata prison last Thursday following the judgement by Justice Nelson.

They have been held at the police holding cells for over three months suspected of a failed prison breakout at Tafa’igata on the night Samoa was hit by Cyclone Gita in February this year. 90 police officers were rushed to the prison and the pair was brought to the central station for investigation.

In his legal opinion, Lemalu said “Justice Nelson was not asked to decide if the detention was unlawful, he was asked to decide if there is a case to answer, he was dealing with a preliminary stay application, not the actual court case itself.”

The ruling by Justice Nelson as stated in paragraph 17 says “it is enough that the applicants have an arguable case that the Apia Police Station is not by law a prison and their continued detention there is accordingly unlawful.”

Lemalu’s opinion is that it cannot therefore mean that the applicants’ detention at the Apia Police station is unlawful. “The matter needs to be set down then to argue,” he wrote to the Police Commissioner.

“Therefore, the prisoners/applicants can still be detained at the Apia Police Station until the actual case or the substantive matter is heard by the court and a definite determination is given as to the lawfulness or otherwise of their detention at Apia Police Station.”

Counsel for Filipaina and Ovaleni, Pa’u Tafaogalupe Mulitalo says paragraph 17 of the ruling is clear, the longer the prisoners are kept in Apia Police Station, the longer the unlawfulness becomes and it will be costly.

The counsels filed an ex parte motion on behalf of Filipaina and Ovaleni yesterday.

Declaring the holding station a prison

The Attorney General also recommended to the Police Commissioner steps be taken including persons the office need to hold in Apia for whatever public reason in the future claiming that the cells are not a prison.

The steps Lemalu is referring to include, “the Government can easily remedy the situation by having Apia holding station declared a prison of which under Section 16 (1) that gives the minister the power to declare a building or land a prison and Section 16 (4) which gives the Commissioner powers to make arrangements for prisoners to be kept at a location designated by the Commissioner as a temporary prison.”

The Attorney General is understood to have already consulted the Minister of Police on the matter.

