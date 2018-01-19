Prisoners Weekend Parole Privileges stripped

One of the prison wards of the Tafa’igata Prison



By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 19 JANUARY 2018: The Samoa Prison and Correction Services (SPCS) have stripped weekend paroles privileges for prisoners at Tafaigata prison.

SPCS Ulugia Niuia Ulugia confirms their decision was made after a call from the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi to reassess convicted murderer and drug dealer Tagaloasa Filipaina Browns parole privilege.

“The decision is not just for Tagaloasa Filipaina, it is for every prisoner,” Ulugia told Talamua.

“They (prisoners) will not be able to spend weekend parole with their families, but only when they are sick that may require 24 hours care and/or to attend a family funeral of a close relative.”

Ulugia added on such conditions, the prisoners will be accompanied by an escort. “It is called an escorted outing.”

In December last year about 80 prisoners were released on special parole during the festive season, including Tagaloasa. The move led to the Prime Minister to say that the prison authority should not have allow convicts with serious offences out on parole and the decision was stupid.

According to Ulugia, the decision by the Parole Board was based on the prison services classification system that categorised the status of each 400 prisoners at Tafaigata.

“Tagaloasa falls under the low risk category.”

Ulugia disputed reports that Tagaloasa have breached his parole privileges.

“No, he did not. He was basically a low risk security prisoner,” he said.

Related

Staff Reporters