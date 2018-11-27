Prisons Minister crossed over lack of advice from the Commissioner

The Minister of Prisons and Correctional Services, Tialavea Leniu Hunt with the Commissioner of Prisons, Talagataoa Taitosaua Winterstein

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2018: The issue of notorious convicted prisoner Tagaloasā Filipaina Brown has driven a wedge between the Minister of Police and Prisons and the Commissioner in charge of the facility.

The Minister of Police, Tialavea Leniu Hunt expressed his disappointment in a letter in Samoan dated 9 November 2018 to the Commissioner of Prisons and Corrections Services, Talagataoa Taitosaua Winterstein.

The Ministers disappointment stems from the fact that the Commissioner informed the Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Police that things were flowing smoothly and peacefully at the Tafa’igata Prison since Tagaloasā was locked up at the Police headquarters in Apia.

Commissioner Talagataoa apparently did not advice his Minister about this.

“Your duty is to inform me with regards to everything and your work at Tafaigata,” the Minister wrote.

“Your recommendations will assist me in my decisions for the betterment of our work, yet when we meet to discuss about returning Tagaloasā to Tafaigata, you never advised me that Tafaigata is better without Tagaloa,” said Tialavea.

“I am sad and disappointed with you that you did not speak the truth to me and embarrassing me before the Prime Minister.”

The letter further warned the Commissioner that such action must not happen again.

“My advice to you is not to be afraid to speak the truth and do your duty wholeheartedly for the betterment of our work.”

“The decision for Tagaloa Filipaina is that he will continue to serve out his time in Apia,” stated the letter.

The letter also emphasized that the prisoner will not be moved back with other prisoners to the new prison facility at Tanumalala when it is opened.

Tagaloasā has served more time in prison than outside it. As Cyclone Gita started to lash Samoa in February this year, the police were rushed to the Tafa’igata prison when reports of a planned mass breakout surfaced. Tagaloasā was identified at the mastermind.

Despite numerous legal attempts to return him to Tafa’igata, the Government has made up its mind and Tagaloasā will continue to serve out his sentence in Apia.

Late last year, the prisoner caused further controversy when the prison authorities freed him to attend a bestowal of traditional matai titles at his home village. This was before the mass breakout.