Promoting Gender Equality at the Wales vs Samoa Match

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 23 JUNE 2017: The word ‘rugby’ usually inspires images of muscular men physically struggling against each other for a win. It’s an image that rarely includes women, which is something the Samoa Rugby Union (SRU) would like to change. In order to promote women in sports and more specifically in the game of rugby union, the SRU has dedicated the Wales vs Samoa match on June 23 at Apia Park to gender equality.

When Manu Samoa played Tonga on 25 June 2016, players wore orange arm bands during the match and starred in an awareness video titled “Manu says NO to violence” in order to promote ending violence against women. The activities acknowledged Orange Day – a global day of action that is part of the UNiTE campaign to end violence against women and girls and falls on the 25th of each month.

This year, Samoa Rugby Union will be promoting gender equality and women in sports with the message “Empowering women through sport!”. As part of this, matches involving women’s 7s Under-18 and Under-8 teams will provide the curtain raiser for the highly anticipated Wales vs Samoa match. A highlight will be the Savaii vs Upolu Championship match featuring the best female rugby players from both Savaii and Upolu islands that will no doubt have the crowds cheering for their favourite island as well as team.

“The desire is to make sure young women around the country know that they can be more than fans of Manu Samoa, they can be members of Manusina and represent Samoa. If they have the athletic skill, the desire to work hard, and the will to succeed!” explains Manu Samoa coach Alama Ieremia.

SRU has made a concerted effort to reach out to rural communities and encourage young female athletes to participate in tag rugby, 7s, and 15s. This is all in an effort to increase the pool of skilled female athletes available to the sport and to encourage women to see sport as a path to a professional career and more.

Savaii i Sisifo College Girls Team Coach Fetuao Tu’ua has been supporting the inclusion of girls 7s competition in her school’s 2018 annual plan as well as working hard to develop and promote female rugby in Samoa.

“As a coach, I have seen a greater opportunity for these young girls to feel the essence of rugby like men do,” she says.

Samoa-Australia Police Partnership and UN Women have partnered to support the event with prizes for the winning women’s teams and memorabilia to be handed out to the audience.

SRU intends to expand its engagement with female athletes in November when there will be workshops and recruiting sessions held for the women’s 7s national team with further support from UN Women.

“We have been able to foster a strong and healthy partnership with SRU since 2015 and we look forward to the expansion of this support to include increasing the number of female athletes in the sport,” says UN Women’s Country Programme Coordinator, Suisala Mele Maualaivao.

For now, the nation of Samoa anticipates an excellent game between long-time rivals and good friends the Welsh Dragons and Manu Samoa. SRU hopes that the thousands of young women and men watching will imagine themselves on the same playing field in the future.

