Prosecutor Simativa Perese unaware his appeal was called today

Prosecutor Simativa Perese talking to reporters in Apia

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 16 JANUARY 2017: The independent lawyer hired by the office of the Attorney General to prosecute the case against suspended Director of the National Prosecutions Office (NPO), Mauga Precious Chang, was unaware that his appeal would be included in today’s court proceedings.

Perese explained his position this afternoon on the matter in an email to Talamua to clarify the confusion.

“I was not advised by the Court that the matter had been included in today’s mentions list, otherwise, I would have appeared or organised for someone to appear for me,” said Perese.

He said he would follow up the scheduling with the Court.

He also said that the non-appearance of Tuatagaloa Ming Leung Wai on behalf of Mauga, was an indication that both of them were not advised.

“It is a pity and regrettable that the Chief Justice considered that I was disrespectful by not appearing in support of the appeal,” said Perese.

He said preparation of the appeal is well underway, and we are awaiting the District Court’s provision of the transcript of the evidence.

“Once the transcript is provided, the appeal case book can be finalised and filed,” said Perese.

Perese has also written to the Court to ask to be advised directly by email of any queries or notices from the Court.

Earlier today, Chief Justice Patū Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu removed the appeal from the court lists, when both counsel for the appeal and response failed to attend court proceedings in the morning.

