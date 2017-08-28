PSC refutes claims of discrimination against women in the public service

Samoan women public servants

Source: Press Release

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 29 AUGUST 2017: The Public Service Commission has refuted claims that there are restrictive gender policies against women within the public service.

The views were expressed by a former Public Service Commissioner Dr. Maria Leota – Kerslake in an article entitled “Samoan women need to stand up to break discrimination in the Public Service,” published by Talamua Online, Tuesday 15th August 2017.

In a statement, the Office of the Public Service Commission acknowledges that the views broached by the former Commissioner are solely her own opinions to which she is entitled to assert in accordance with ‘her rights and freedom of expression’.

“Nonetheless, the sole purpose of this Release is to provide factual information and statistics relating to the number of women employees in the Government Public Sector under the auspices of the Public Service Commission in the hope that through this clarification, it would not only set the record straight, but to also allay any erroneous beliefs relating to the overall status of public servants as alluded to in the article,” said the statement.

“As of 30 June 2016, 44% (total of 1751) of the Samoa Public Service workforce were males. 56% (total of 2219) were female employees. The Officer Category remains the most female occupied category with 1960 females (49%) versus 1421 males (36%).

“The statistics again reflects progressive career and professional choices; and appointments based on merit rather than restrictive gender policies.

“Presented hereunder are tables providing documented figures of female vs male public servants in the Samoa Public Service.”

Sources:

[1] Annual Report Financial Year 2009 / 2010

[2] Organisational Data for Senior Executive Services 2015 / 2016

[3] Electoral Commissioner vacant at the time

Table 1 and Table 2 reflect the total number by gender for the Senior Executive[4] Level / leadership positions. The key areas to note are:

In comparison, 2010 and 2016 shows an increase of Females in leadership positions from 57 to 225. This is attributed to the contracting of School Principals and Vice Principals, to put more leadership weight / responsibilities on teachers, and to further support increase in Salaries.

For CEO positions, there were 6 in 2010 and now 8 in 2016. There is also an increase of females in the ACEO level with 44 from 2010 to 78 in 2016. This clearly reflects an equal level playing field for women to contest leadership positions, under the recruitment and selection process.

With respect the number of females in CEO positions, there are fewer females than males, however this is due to professional/personal choices. The selection to this and all other positions are equally assessed based on merits as Section 36 of the PS Act 2004.

In relation to Public Service Commissioners, there were initially 3 male Commissioners in 2010 (1 Chairman and 2 Commissioners). As of 2013/2016, two females had been appointed by Cabinet as Commission members which further reflects the progressive leadership opportunities available in the Public Service.

For Salaries at the Senior Executive level, there is equal and consistent pay grades at the CEO, ACEO and POR[5] positions under the Unified Salary Framework developed by the Remuneration Tribunal. There are no salary brackets in existence based on gender.

Age & Gender Distribution

Tables below provides OVERALL by age and gender distribution for the Samoa Public Service:

Sources:

[4] Chief Executive Officers, Assistant Chief Executive Officers, Managers / Consultants and School Principal / Vice

[5] Positions of Responsibilities

[6] State of the Service Q4 of the Financial Year 2015-2016

Table 5: Gender Distribution by Ministry Q4 (FY 2015-2016)

As of 30 June 2016, 44% (total of 1751) of the Samoa Public Service workforce were males. 56% (total of 2219) were female employees. The Officer Category remain the most female occupied category with 1960 females (49%) versus 1421 males (36%). The statistics again reflects progressive career and professional choices; and appointments based on merit rather than restrictive gender policies.

Related

Apulu Lance Polu