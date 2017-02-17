Public hearings on NPO Tribunal Act starts next Monday

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 17 FEBRUARY 2017: The National Prosecution Office Act Tribunal established under the Cabinet Directive FK (16)37 will hold its first public hearing on Monday 20 February 2017 at 10 am, at the Office of the Legislative Assembly, Tuanaimato.

The Tribunal consists of Sir Robert Grant Hammond, as Chairperson, Tuiloma Neroni Slade and Alalatoa Rosella Papali’i as members.

The National Prosecution office was established by an Act of parliament but since very public differences with the Police and the office of the Attorney General, Cabinet has considered returning the NPO under the Attorney Generals office as before.

The Director of the NPO and her Deputy are both under suspension and the NPO now operates under the Attorney Generals authority.

