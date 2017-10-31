Public warned of Asian man offering money to girls for favours

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 NOVEMBER 2017: Police have alerted the public to be aware of an Asian man who poses as a businessman and offering money to girls for favours.

The police were alerted by the University of the South Pacific Alafua Campus where the man is reported to have approached girls offering money and university scholarships.

The incident was reported by a female student to one of the lecturers and the university notified the police. Since then several other female students have come out saying they have been approached by the same man.

Police Superintendent Sala’a Sale Sala’a said they have very little to go on at the moment police is seeking the assistance from the public for any information that could assist their investigation.

According to information reported to police, the Indian looking man has been seen driving a silver colour car at the university campus.

The girls he approached said the man said he was the head of a company that is offering scholarships to the university and he was at the campus to meet with the university Board regarding the scholarships.

Sala’a says the police welcomes any information from the public that could help with their investigations of the matter.

