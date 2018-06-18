Queen Elizabeth Award recipient humbled but happy for recognition of work

Recipient of the “Queens Youth Leader’s Award” with Archbishop Alapati Lui Mateiliga and her parents Molio’o Pio Molio’o and Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 18 JUNE 2018: The Samoan recipient of Her Majesty the “Queens Youth Leader’s Award” is humbled but happy that her work and that of the women of her village at Faleapuna has been recognized through the Queens Award program.

Petronilla Molio’o is already on her way to London with a humble heart and blessings of both the Government Leader, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi and the Head of the Catholic Church in Samoa, Archbishop Alapati Mataeliga.

Daughter of businessman Molio’o Pio Molio’o and wife Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o, their daughter is the third Samoan to receive the Queen’s award. While in Britain, she and other recipients from other countries will be placed under the Queen’s Residential Program for two weeks.

The past recipients are Earna Takasawa, Samoa’s first fully qualified optometrist, and Brianna Fruean for her contribution on climate change issues.

Petronilla is a self-employed young woman who manages the Le Rosa Accommodation, at Vaivase-tai where she also runs a side business Le Rosa Creation.

At Le Rosa Creation, Petronilla and her staff not only weave mats, fans, fine mats, siapo, that also revives the weaving of the Samoan fala masi and other Samoan artifacts that are already fading out.

She also creates her own lotions and soap from local coconut oil.

Asked how she got the award, she said the program was advertised on face book with criteria for eligibility. She was amongst many Samoans who applied and was surprised when she was selected.

“Most of the time I had to pinch myself to see if I was dreaming,” she told Talamua.

Although she is nervous meeting the Queen, she is however happy that her work and the work of the women of Faleapuna have been recognized from afar, and she is now more confident to represent Samoa in this prestigious event.

She has also prepared a gift for Her Majesty, a frame mat she wove herself. She presented a similar gift to Tuilapea who wished her luck on the trip.

The Queens Residential Program was designed to provide young people in the Commonwealth with the opportunities to strengthen their leadership and influential skills, establish valuable contacts and connections to assist them in their future work.

The Residential Program is a fast-paced and high profile series of events, meetings and workshops to inspire, inform and equip youths to move forward in the work they are currently undertaking.

Some of the sessions included in the two weeks programs are: Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Marketing and Promotion, Advocacy and Activism, Resources and Change Management.

