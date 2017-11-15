Queens Baton to be part of the celebration to end violence against women

The Queens Baton on a canoe ride inside the Apia port in 2010



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA WEDNESDAY 15 NOVEMBER 2017: When the Queens Baton passes through Samoa on its way to the Commonwealth Games in Australia, it will take a bus ride, an outrigger canoe ride and running, walking, visit the flea market, see tourist sites and will be in a church service.

And it will be part of the celebration of the International Day for Ending Violence Against Women and a special programme is scheduled for this event at Lalomanu village.

The Queens Baton arrives in Samoa on Thursday 23rd November and will travel to Lalomanu 25th November to be part of a fun run event.

“The UN Women and the Ministry of Women are coordinating this event where the 2009 tsunami survivors will run as baton bearers for the day,” said Nynette Sass, Team Samoa Chef ‘de Mission and member of the organizers of the Queens Baton Event.

A special request was forwarded to the organizers of the event for the Baton to be part of the celebration, and schools and the community are invited to be involved.

“What is exciting about the Baton relay is that we will be using it to help celebrate not only the international day for ending violence against women, but to celebrate our people, our youth and our women,” said Nynette.

The Baton which heralds the Commonwealth Games and the values it stands for includes visits to Samoa’s tourist sites such as the To Sua Trench, the Flea Market and other Samoa natural and historical places.

Fiji Airways will bring the Baton and after a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, the Baton will then be handed over to SASNOC President before it is driven from the airport under police escort.

“The first baton bearer will start running from Saina, Toamua towards town,” said Nynette.

There will also be other engagements involving various sports people in an opportunity to fundraise for Team Samoa to lessen the reliance on Government, said Nynette.

Members of the public can sponsor a slot and be a baton bearer at a donation of $500 and they will receive an official Baton T-shirt and have their photo taken and uploaded on the Gold Coast Committee webpage.

Ford company has already pledged their support as the official transport for the Baton event as well as Sky Eye.

Sky Eye owner Faasootauloa Sam Saili’s team is mapping out the area that will be covered by the relay will help provide online interaction to make the event more exciting.

On the second day, the Baton will be on an outrigger canoe and rowed to shore from the Taumeasina Resort before running it towards the police headquarters, around town and the Mulinu’u peninsula.

Then it will be part of a church service at the Catholic Cathedral at Mulivai.

The last time the Baton was in Samoa was in 2010 and it traveled around the whole of Samoa including Savai’i, but is on a shorter trip this time.

The Baton left Buckingham Palace 13th March 2017 and is traveling to all 71 member countries of the Commonwealth before it heads to Australia where it will be carried into the stadium for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in April 2018.

