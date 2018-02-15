Questions over Malietoa Estates lead descendants to court

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2018: The district court in Apia is hearing a case between the descendants of Malietoa Tanumafili 2, Samoa’s former Head of State, over an assault charge brought against Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa by the police.

The incident according to one of the witness who took the stand today, Papalii Titi Malietoa, happened during a family meeting, where the accused Fa’amausili threw a drinking glass at him. Papali’i Titi told the Court that the glass missed his face and smashed against the wall, of which broken pieces of glass bounced back and injured his hands.

“Not only he threw the glass at me, he said insulting words against me and my siblings.”

Papali’i Titi Malietoa told court, the meeting was to discuss the estate of their grandfather, Malietoa Tanumafili the first. “I told our family that it is important to discuss the estate of our grandfather, which I believe have been dealt with illegally.”

Papali’i did not elaborate on illegal actions but he said he has records of illegal actions done over their grandfather lands of which they are all entitled to.

He told the court that at the meeting, Fa’amausili stood up and threw the glass at him and said insulting words and walked towards him, but his brother Papali’i Ioane and Papali’i Malietau stood up and tried to calm him down.

Papali’i said the only reason why they attended the meeting was to discuss the estates, but when they got to the meeting, they were told the meeting was to discuss reconciliation between the family members.

Fa’amausili’s lawyer, Brenda Heather Latu, disputed the witness statement saying that what he was telling the court is not exactly as his statement to the police.

The hearing continues.

