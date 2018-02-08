Real Tonga to launch direct flights to Samoa next Monday

Real Tonga will be using a SAAB 340 like this one for its direct flights between Tonga and Samoa



Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 09 FEBRUARY 2018: Real Tonga Airlines will be launching its first regional flight next Monday 12 February at Faleolo International Airport. It will be its first direct flight between Tonga and Samoa.

The flights will use a SAAB 340 30-seater aircraft and will fly from Tongatapu to Faleolo Airport via Vavau, in the Kingdom’s northern island group.

Real Tonga Airlines has a codeshare agreement with Samoa Airways for the two airlines to share the same flight.

The airlines’ owner Tevita Palu said he was looking forward to working hand in hand with Samoa Airways to develop direct air transportation between the two nations and to support tourism growth in the region.

The hour and a half long direct service will start with two flights a week and will cost about US$400.

The direct service is expected to fill the travel vacuum for passengers who have to travel to Tonga via Fiji or New Zealand at great expense and transit time.

Related