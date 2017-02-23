Reformed women become champions against domestic violence

Some of the graduating mothers with the SVSG President and facilitators

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 FEBRUARY 2017: Close to 50 reformed women referred from the Courts for counseling under SVSG’s Advocacy Programs in 2016, will be graduating in a ceremony to be held at the Travellers Point tonight.

These are women who have committed violence against a family member or a member of the community, and have been given the opportunity to change for the better, through court ordered counseling programs with SVSG.

Anger and stress management, family relationships, goal setting and spiritual guidance form part of the counseling rehabilitation program. From 4 weeks to 3 months depending on the duration of the program as referred from the Courts, these mothers remain committed to change not only for themselves, but most importantly, for their families. And SVSG is mindful of the difficulty in achieving behavioural change.

The graduation will see these mothers as the Champions against domestic violence in the homes, celebrating their achievements. There has been noted improvement in relations with their husbands, children, parents, siblings and their neighbors; they have learned self-control when in conflicting situations; most importantly, they have been agents of change, advocating for violence free families in their women’s committee, village and church communities.

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang acknowledged the commitment from the volunteer facilitators from different church denominations, who been working with SVSG in providing counseling for these mothers.

“As a community, we have nurtured the goodness in these mothers, now becoming Champions of the campaign against violence in the homes,” SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang.

