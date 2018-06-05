Remorseful Alatasi Tupou focuses on training for World Cup

Alatasi Tupou in action for Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 06 JUNE 2018: Manu 7’s captain Alatasi Tupou, is now focused on training hard and preparing for the Sevens Rugby World Cup.

This follows a meeting with the SRU High Performance Unit Integrity Committee in the weekend after he was stood down and sent back home last week.

SRU said in a statement that at this meeting it was concluded that a minor breach of the players’ contract had occurred on the evening of 26 May prior to departure for the London leg of the World Series Tour. He is reported to have been involved in a drink driving incident.

“The committee concluded that Alatasi will be suspended from all playing for two weeks not including the stand down from the current leg of the tour and will undergo counseling as a part of his rehabilitation.

“SRU is in full support of Alatasi as he deals with the disappointment of the country due to his actions. Alatasi has been a devoted servant of Samoa Rugby for over a decade and the SRU recognises his strong contribution. The committee believes that there is genuine remorse for his actions.

The Pacific Rugby Players association CEO Aayden Clarke said, “Alatasi will be supported through this tough time. He is very disappointed to have let down SRU, his team mates and his family. Alatasi acknowledges that he made a poor judgment error and accepts that as a leader not only in the team, but in the community he needs to set a better example.

“He is now focused on training hard and preparing for the Sevens Rugby World Cup.”

