Residents ignore threats of flooding

The vicinity of Leone village and the Vaisigano river as water levels rose due to yesterdays heavy rain

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 02 FEBRUARY 2017: Several residents of Leone and Vaisigano villages refused to leave their homes and personal effects despite the threat of the rising levels of the Vaisigano River last night.

At around 9.00 o’clock, Vaisigano overflowed and whilst some families called for assistance from the Fire and Emergency Samoa Authority (FESA), most families did not leave.

Yesterday’s heavy rain caused the river to rise again and according to Tufaina Magele of Leone village, one the families that called for assistance learned from Cyclone Evan and they did not want to take chances.

She said around 6.00pm, her husband warned her and the children that the river was rising although there was no threat at the time her husband started preparing for the worst.

Petelo Ekeroma of Leone who resides close to the river said as he was busy organizing his family, he noted that most of his neighbours were carrying on their normal duties, ignoring the danger signs.

Residents say government officials who wore bright orange vests started talking to residents around mid-afternoon and warning them of possible danger after persistent heavy rain.

Petelo said he called out to his neighbours to move inland, but his concern was met with mockery and laughter.

He took his family to his mother at Vaivase and returned to find the river overflowing fast.

He said it was not as bad as 2012, but the strong current destroyed plantations and some of the shop owners at Matautu-uta were flooded.

The Vaisigano River caused major damage during the 2012 Cyclone Evan including the Vaisigano bridge now under restricted to only light vehicles to await the construction of a new bridge.

