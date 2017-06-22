Romanian national arrested for ATM scheming

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 22 JUNE 2017: A Romanian national has been arrested and is under police custody for alleged stealing from an ATM machine in Samoa.

The Commissioner of Police Fuiavailili Egon Keil said the 33 year old has already been charged.

This is the second ATM scheming incident in Samoa, both executed by foreigners.

The first was two years ago and two Chinese nationals have been convicted for stealing from ATM machines and will be sentenced next week.

“I like to thank the public and the banking industry for assisting and cooperation that led to the latest arrest,” said Fuiavailili.

He is also sending a warning to would-be fraudsters targeting Samoa that they would not be tolerated.

“If you want to bring these crimes here, the Samoan police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. We will find out and prosecute you,” warned Fuiavailili.

He said this is an issue around the Pacific and the Samoa police are working with the Pacific Transnational Crime Network (PTCN) to stop these types of transnational crimes.

“Samoa and other Pacific countries are very proactive in stopping these transnational crimes for the sake of the public and tourists coming into the region.

“Usually it is a ring operating in the region,” he said. “It is organized crimes where these people travel to different islands and victimize people, and now they are trying to do it in Samoa,” said Fuiavailili.

Transnational crimes is one of the priority issues on the agenda of the Pacific Immigration Directors Conference (PIDC) currently in session at the Taumeasaina resort.

