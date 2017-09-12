Roof steel frame of Samoa’s new Parliament Building goes up

The steel frame of the circular roof of Samoa’s new Parliament Building under construction at the Mulinu’u grounds

By Gerwin Polu

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 AUGUST 2017: A brief ceremony to mark the installation of the roof steel framing for the new Parliament Building at Mulinu’u was held at the site late this afternoon.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi acknowledged the milestone and the work carried out so far. He also thanked the Australian government through the High Commissioner to Samoa, HE Sue Langford for co-funding the project.

“We have reached that stage of the construction that once the roof goes up, it is usual for Samoa to celebrate the occasion,” said Tuilaepa in marking the occasion.

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO: https://youtu.be/5Wf6GDLgNA4

The brief ceremony was also attended by Cabinet Ministers, Speakers Office, government officials and the construction company Graig Construction.

The design and construction of the new Parliament building incorporates traditional Samoan architecture and uses modern building technology.

The project is jointly funded by the Government of Australia and the Government of Samoa and the work is expected to be completed in mid-2018.

