Rugby Union asks for time to respond to $1 million lawsuit

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER 2016: The Samoa Rugby Union (SRU) this week asked the Court for time to respond to the $1 million tala claim filed by former Manu Samoa 7’s coach, Damian McGrath.

Defense counsel Semi Leung Wai confirmed to Court that they have been served with the claim motion, and asked for an adjournment.

Also included in the lawsuit is the SRU Chief Executive Officer Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai.

McGrath claims wrongful dismissal and that SRU had defamed him.

His service was terminated after the Sevens team failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics and still had over a year of his contract to run.

The matter is adjourned to 16 January 2017 for the defense to file and serve a response.

SRU is represented by Semi Leung Wai, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai by Diana Roma, and McGrath by Sarona Ponifasio.

MacGrath has since been appointed Sevens Coach for Canada.

