Sakaria Taulafo back for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge

WEDNESDAY 06 MARCH 2019: Veteran Manu Samoa prop Sakaria Taulafo is with Samoa A in Fiji after coming back from a long injury lay-off. He joins four other props to boost the Samoan A side as it prepares to tackle this years’ World Rugby Pacific Challenge against the Fiji Warriors, Junior Japan and Tonga A at the ANZ Stadium, Suva starting this Friday.
It is also an opportunity for Sakaria to impress the Manu Samoa Head coach for a chance for the World Cup squad.
The Samoa A team has been in training since December 2018 and have held trials in the lead up prior to departing for Fiji. The team consists of mainly players under 23 years of age, while 5 players are above 23 years old as per World Rugby requirement.
The team is now in Suva preparing for their first match against Junior Japan on Friday 8th March at ANZ Stadium.
Tournament Schedule:
- Friday 8 March
* Junior Japan v Samoa A ANZ Stadium, Suva 2.30pm
* Fiji Warriors v Tonga A ANZ Stadium, Suva 5.00pm
- Tuesday 12 March
* Tonga A v Samoa A ANZ Stadium, Suva 2.30pm
* Fiji Warriors v Junior Japan ANZ Stadium, Suva 5.00pm
- Saturday 16 March
* Tonga A v Junior Japan ANZ Stadium, Suva 1.30pm
* Fiji Warriors v Samoa A ANZ Stadium, Suva 4.00pm
SAMOA A TEAM PLAYERS & MANAGEMENT
- ANDREW STOWERS – Prop
2. SILIVA TAPU – Prop
3. SAKARIA TAULAFO – Prop
4. SAINI IESE – Prop
5. FRANK SIO – Prop
6. AFA AIONO – Hooker
7. JONATHAN SKIPPS – Hooker
8. ALBERT ONELEI – Hooker
9. POTU LEAVASA – Lock
10. IOELU KITIONA – Lock
11. RICHMOND PATEA SEVE – Lock
12. AJ SAGAGA – Loose forward
13. PHILLIP LUKI – Loose forward
14. JOSEPH UNE – Loose forward
15. PELETINA MOTUGA – Loose forward
16. PAUL FAALOGO – Loose forward
17. GODINET TINEI – Half back
18. FUIFUI JUNIOR LEFUA LEAANA – Half back
19. D’ANGELO LEUILA – First Five
20. TONIPO IAMANU – First Five
21. JOSHUA YOUNG – Mid fielder
22. APEC TOGAFAU – Mid fielder
23. SIMON FAUOO – Mid fielder
24. PATRICK PATI – Outside back
25. MORRISON SILIKO – Outside back
26. ANDREW FAUOO – Outside back
27. FILEMONI FILEMONI – Outside back
28. LARRY MITIVAO LAITITI – Outside back
Management
MULIAGA BRIAN LIMA – Head Coach
SOIFUA JOHN SCHUSTER – Assistant Coach (backs)
MAILO POTU LEAVASA – Assistant Coach (forwards)
TUALA LEAEGA PATRICK LEOTA – Team Manager
JUNIOR POSINI – Team Doctor
OLIVIA WITHERS – Physio
VAELUAGAOMATAGI STEVE JACKSON – Technical Assistant
ALISTAIR ROGERS – Technical Assistant