Sakaria Taulafo back for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge

WEDNESDAY 06 MARCH 2019: Veteran Manu Samoa prop Sakaria Taulafo is with Samoa A in Fiji after coming back from a long injury lay-off. He joins four other props to boost the Samoan A side as it prepares to tackle this years’ World Rugby Pacific Challenge against the Fiji Warriors, Junior Japan and Tonga A at the ANZ Stadium, Suva starting this Friday.

It is also an opportunity for Sakaria to impress the Manu Samoa Head coach for a chance for the World Cup squad.

The Samoa A team has been in training since December 2018 and have held trials in the lead up prior to departing for Fiji. The team consists of mainly players under 23 years of age, while 5 players are above 23 years old as per World Rugby requirement.

The team is now in Suva preparing for their first match against Junior Japan on Friday 8th March at ANZ Stadium.

Tournament Schedule:

Friday 8 March

* Junior Japan v Samoa A ANZ Stadium, Suva 2.30pm

* Fiji Warriors v Tonga A ANZ Stadium, Suva 5.00pm

Tuesday 12 March

* Tonga A v Samoa A ANZ Stadium, Suva 2.30pm

* Fiji Warriors v Junior Japan ANZ Stadium, Suva 5.00pm

Saturday 16 March

* Tonga A v Junior Japan ANZ Stadium, Suva 1.30pm

* Fiji Warriors v Samoa A ANZ Stadium, Suva 4.00pm

SAMOA A TEAM PLAYERS & MANAGEMENT

ANDREW STOWERS – Prop

2. SILIVA TAPU – Prop

3. SAKARIA TAULAFO – Prop

4. SAINI IESE – Prop

5. FRANK SIO – Prop

6. AFA AIONO – Hooker

7. JONATHAN SKIPPS – Hooker

8. ALBERT ONELEI – Hooker

9. POTU LEAVASA – Lock

10. IOELU KITIONA – Lock

11. RICHMOND PATEA SEVE – Lock

12. AJ SAGAGA – Loose forward

13. PHILLIP LUKI – Loose forward

14. JOSEPH UNE – Loose forward

15. PELETINA MOTUGA – Loose forward

16. PAUL FAALOGO – Loose forward

17. GODINET TINEI – Half back

18. FUIFUI JUNIOR LEFUA LEAANA – Half back

19. D’ANGELO LEUILA – First Five

20. TONIPO IAMANU – First Five

21. JOSHUA YOUNG – Mid fielder

22. APEC TOGAFAU – Mid fielder

23. SIMON FAUOO – Mid fielder

24. PATRICK PATI – Outside back

25. MORRISON SILIKO – Outside back

26. ANDREW FAUOO – Outside back

27. FILEMONI FILEMONI – Outside back

28. LARRY MITIVAO LAITITI – Outside back

Management

MULIAGA BRIAN LIMA – Head Coach

SOIFUA JOHN SCHUSTER – Assistant Coach (backs)

MAILO POTU LEAVASA – Assistant Coach (forwards)

TUALA LEAEGA PATRICK LEOTA – Team Manager

JUNIOR POSINI – Team Doctor

OLIVIA WITHERS – Physio

VAELUAGAOMATAGI STEVE JACKSON – Technical Assistant

ALISTAIR ROGERS – Technical Assistant

