Samoa 7s squad for the HSBC Sevens leg in Sydney 2018

Captain of the Samoa 7s side Alatasi Tupou

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 22 JANUARY 2018: Sir Gordon Tietjens has named a strong line up for the upcoming HSBC Sevens leg in Sydney at the end of this week, 26-28th Jan 2018.

We see the return of Faalemiga Selesele and Gordon Langkilde from their injuries with Tofatu Solia, David Afamasaga and Darren Kellet-Moore joining them in the forwards.

Captain Alatasi Tupou leads the backs with Murphy Paulo and Tila Mealoi flanking him in the halves. Tomasi Alosio and Neria Fomai will hold the fort in the midfield with Joe Perez, Tom Iosefo and Elisapeta Alofipo providing speed on the outside.

Some of the noticeable omissions from the squad include Alamanda Motuga, Silao Nonu and Jacob Ale who have been rested for the upcoming legs while Samoa Toloa is out for at least 4-6 months due to an ankle injury sustained in the South African leg.

Samoa 7s squad:

1. Gordon Lankilde – Moataa & Satapuala

2. Tomasi Alosio – Levi-Saleimoa & Falefa

3. Tofatu Solia- Malaemalu, Satalo & Tafatafa (Falealili)

4. Alatasi Tupou – Samusu & Vaipuna

5. Joe Perez – Vaigaga, Saleaula, Lefagaoalii

6. Tila Mealoi- Lalomanu

7. Tom Iosefo – Lefagaoalii, Fagalii & Tepatasi (Aleipata)

8. Murphy Paulo – Poutasi (Falealii), Safotu, Mulifanua & Alafua

9. Neria Fomai – Magiagi, Manono-Tai, Lepuiai

10. Elisapeta Alofipo – Satoalepai

11. David Afamasaga – Fasitoo-Tai & Afega

12. Darren Kellet-Moore – Vaivase

13. Faalemiga Selesele – Moataa, Satupaitea, Salelologa

Injured Players:

Samoa Toloa

Lafaele Vaa

Management:

Head Coach – Sir Gordon Tietjen

Manager – Shalom Senara

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Paul Tietjens

Video Analyst – Junior Narayan

Physio – Joshua Melrose

Pool Games (Samoan Time)

10:28pm, Fri 26 Jan

Fiji vs Samoa

7:31pm, Sat 27 Jan

NZ vs Samoa

10:20pm, Sat 27 Jan

Samoa vs Russia

