Samoa A loses opener to Junior Japan 34-31

Junior Japan scoring against Samoa A in the opening match of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2017 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, Fiji this afternoon

SUVA, FIJI – FRIDAY 10 MARCH 2017: It was a gallant performance but Samoa A left it too late scoring two tries in the last five minutes to hand Junior Japan the victory in their opening game of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2017 at the the ANZ Stadium in Suva, Fiji this afternoon.

Samoa were up against a very strong Junior Japan side and lost its campaign opener 34-31.

Samoa scored the first try five minutes from kick off and the try was not converted. But Junior Japan struck back five minutes later with a converted try 7-5.

A rundown of the match from our friends at the Fiji Rugby Union.

1. IT’S A TRY! Samoa A have scored the first try of the match! The conversion has been missed and the score remains 5-0 to Samoa A with 5 minutes on the clock

2. IT’S A TRY! Junior Japan strike back within minutes. 5-5.

The conversion has been successfully converted and the score is now 7-5 in favour of Junior Japan with 10 minutes on the clock.

3. Successful Penalty scored by Samoa A! Samoa A have taken back the lead. The score is 8-7 with 14 minutes on the clock.

4. Junior Japan slot a successful penalty. They have taken back the lead! Junior Japan now lead 10-8 with 17 minutes gone!

5. Junior Japan are still leading Samoa A by 17 points to 11. We have a close game on our hands! We are almost at Half time here at the ANZ Stadium!

6. Junior Japan extend their lead as the Japanese scrum half slots another penalty. Junior Japan 20-11 Samoa A!

7. We have reached Half Time here at the ANZ Stadium for this opening game of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2017. Junior Japan are currently leading Samoa A by 20 points to 14! What does the second half have in store?

8. Junior Japan have started the second half in a hurry! They have scored the first try of the second half. The Japanese scrum half then converted the try and Junior Japan extend their lead to 27 points to 14!

9. Samoa A’s Fly half slots a successful penalty as they try to fight back against a strong Junior Japan side! Junior Japan are still leading 27 points to 17 with 57 minutes gone!

10. IT’S A TRY! Junior Japan’s big number 8 gets over the line! Junior Japan continue to extend their lead. They are leading by 32 points to 17 over Samoa A!

11. Junior Japan’s scrum half slots the conversion and adds two points to the score! Junior Japan leading 34 points to 17!

12. Less than 5 minutes to go and Junior Japan still leading 34 points to 17! Junior Japan is looking the most likely winner at the moment!

13. IT’S A TRY! Samoa A have scored and the score is now 34 – 22 still in favour of Junior Japan! Conversion Successful! Samoa A’s fly half has slotted the conversion and the score is now 34 points to 24 with under 2 minutes remaining!

14. IT’S A TRY! Samoa A cross the line again. Score is now 34- 29 in favour of Junior Japan!

FULL TIME: Samoa A slotted the conversion to make the score closer but Junior Japan have the win! Junior Japan beats Samoa A by 34 points to 31. A late comeback from Samoa A but not enough to beat a strong Junior Japan side!

Apulu Lance Polu