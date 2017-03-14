Samoa A loses second match against Tonga 30-22

Samoa A scrum down against Tonga in its second match of the Pacific Challenge losing 30-22

By STAFF REPORTERS

Photo Credits: ISS Sports Studies Students.

SUVA, FIJI – TUESDAY 14 MARCH 2017: Samoa A has lost its second game in the Pacific Challenge against Tonga A 30-22 at the ANZ Stadium, Suva this afternoon.

Samoa A scored three tries and a penalty while Tonga A scored four tries. Three converted and two penalties.

Following is the rundown of the match from our friends at the Fiji Rugby Union at the ANZ Stadium, Suva, Fiji.

Samoa A and Tonga A have begun their clash and we are underway here at the ANZ Stadium! #WorldRugby #WRPC17 #OceaniaRugby

7-0 TRY! Samoa A have scored the first points of the day. Samoa A’s left winger has scored the try and Samoa A lead 5 points to 0 with the conversion to come. The Conversion is good! Samoa A lead by 7 points to 0.

7-3 Tonga A’s, James Faiva successfully slots a penalty from in front. Score is now 7 points to 3 in favour of Samoa A.

7-8 Tonga A scored a try and they lead 8 to Samoa A 7. Conversion to come. Tonga A have missed the conversion and the score remains 8 points to 7 in favour of Tonga A. Tonga A have taken the lead for the first time.

7-11 Tonga A’s, James Faiva has extended their lead with a successful penalty. Tonga A now lead by 11 points to Samoa A’s 7.

7-18 Try to Tonga. Conversion is good! Tonga A’s Faiva has easily slotted the conversion and the score is now 18 points to 7 in favour of Tonga A.

HALF TIME: It is Half time at the ANZ Stadium and Tonga A are currently leading 18 points to Samoa A’s 7. A great half from both teams especially Tonga A. Stay tuned for the second half!

10-18 Samoa A have scored the first points of the second half by nailing a penalty. The score is now 18 points to 10. Can Samoa A catch up?

10-23 TRY! Tonga A have scored another try! The try was scored by Feofaaki Kaumavae. Tonga A now lead by 23 points to 10 with the conversion to come. Conversion has been missed and the score remains 23 points to 10 in favour of Tonga A.

10-30 TRY! Tonga A have scored another try! They are making it look easy! The try was scored by Tuihakavalu Ika. The score is now 28 points to 10 with the conversion to come. Tonga A’s, James Faiva has successfully converted the try. The score is now 30 points to 10 in favour of Tonga A with about ten minutes to go.

17-30 TRY! Samoa A have been awarded a penalty try and that is an automatic 7 points to Samoa A! The score is now 30 points to 17 still in favour of Tonga A with about 3 minutes to go.

22-30 TRY! Samoa A have scored a try right on 80 minutes. The try was scored by Faafou Amate. The score is now 30 points to 22 with the conversion to come. The conversion has been missed and the score remains 30 points to 22 in favour of Tonga A.

Full Time score Tonga A 30 Samoa A 22

