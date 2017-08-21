Samoa A prepares for 2017 Americas Pacific Challenge
Samoa A against Tonga in a previous contest
APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 21 AUGUST 2017: 39 players started training today under Head Coach Mailo Potu Leavasa for the 2017 Americas Pacific Challenge in October 2017.
The inaugural event, launched last year in Montevideo, Uruguay includes Samoa A and Fiji Warriors from the Pacific and Argentina XV, USA Selects, Canada A and Uruguay A from North America and South America.
The Americas Pacific Challenge has been introduced to boost the high-performance pathway for the test arena and supports the Americas Rugby Championship and Pacific Nations Cup as well as November international test window preparation.
The Samoa A training squad includes:
1. Roy Siu, T/H Prop, CHIEFS
2. Junior Alofaaga, L/H Prop, WARRIORS
3. Setu Enoka, L/H Prop, CHIEFS
4. Tuaniu Tuaniu, T/H Prop, NAVIGATORS
5. Tiamu Viliamu, T/H Prop, NAVIGATORS
6. Alesana Matatufu, T/H Prop, EAGLES
7. Sialii Leufisa, L/H Prop, EELS
8. Noel Sanft, Hooker/Props, CHIEF
9. Albert Onelei, Hooker, EELS
10. Leo Brown, Hooker, EELS
11. Ikifusi Matamu, Lock, EELS
12. Theodore Macfarland,Lock, KNIGHTS
13. Peato Toeafe, Lock, VIKINGS
14. Akusitino Ulugia, Lock, VIKINGS
15. Joe Fuimaono, Loosie, KNIGHTS
16. Lester Sefo, Loosie, LEGENDS
17. Elia Tolufale, Loosie, CHIEFS
18. Francis Ah Him, Loosie, CHIEFS
19. Fili Setu, Loosie, VIKINGS
20. Suamalie Tulitufuga, Loosie, NAVIGATORS
21. Koroseta Veni, Loosie, EELS
22. Pupi Ah See, Halfback, CHIEFS
23. Melani Matavao, Halfback, CHIEFS
24. Howard Tagoai, Halfback, CHIEFS
25. Iafeta Purcell, First five, LEGENDS
26. Ricky Pauli Ene, Firstfive, VIKINGS
27. Aukuso Fruean, Firstfive, NAVIGATORS
28. Tagaloa Fonoti, Inside, EELS
29. Ionatana Tino, Inside, EELS
30. Paul AH HIM, Inside, CHIEFS
31. Ueta Avaotuna, Inside, EAGLES
32. Leia Saofaiga, Inside, TORNADOES
33. Malu Falaniko, Inside, CHIEFS
34. Junior Palamo, Outside, KNIGHTS
35. Paul Scanlan, Outside, EELS
36. Elisapeta Alofipo, Outside, VIKINGS
37. Jay Malielegaoi, Outside, CHIEFS
38. Vaifagaloa Mamoe, Outside, KNIGHTS
39. Van Kay Asini, Outside, LEGENDS
You must log in to post a comment.