Samoa A prepares for 2017 Americas Pacific Challenge

Samoa A against Tonga in a previous contest

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 21 AUGUST 2017: 39 players started training today under Head Coach Mailo Potu Leavasa for the 2017 Americas Pacific Challenge in October 2017.

The inaugural event, launched last year in Montevideo, Uruguay includes Samoa A and Fiji Warriors from the Pacific and Argentina XV, USA Selects, Canada A and Uruguay A from North America and South America.

The Americas Pacific Challenge has been introduced to boost the high-performance pathway for the test arena and supports the Americas Rugby Championship and Pacific Nations Cup as well as November international test window preparation.

The Samoa A training squad includes:

1. Roy Siu, T/H Prop, CHIEFS

2. Junior Alofaaga, L/H Prop, WARRIORS

3. Setu Enoka, L/H Prop, CHIEFS

4. Tuaniu Tuaniu, T/H Prop, NAVIGATORS

5. Tiamu Viliamu, T/H Prop, NAVIGATORS

6. Alesana Matatufu, T/H Prop, EAGLES

7. Sialii Leufisa, L/H Prop, EELS

8. Noel Sanft, Hooker/Props, CHIEF

9. Albert Onelei, Hooker, EELS

10. Leo Brown, Hooker, EELS

11. Ikifusi Matamu, Lock, EELS

12. Theodore Macfarland,Lock, KNIGHTS

13. Peato Toeafe, Lock, VIKINGS

14. Akusitino Ulugia, Lock, VIKINGS

15. Joe Fuimaono, Loosie, KNIGHTS

16. Lester Sefo, Loosie, LEGENDS

17. Elia Tolufale, Loosie, CHIEFS

18. Francis Ah Him, Loosie, CHIEFS

19. Fili Setu, Loosie, VIKINGS

20. Suamalie Tulitufuga, Loosie, NAVIGATORS

21. Koroseta Veni, Loosie, EELS

22. Pupi Ah See, Halfback, CHIEFS

23. Melani Matavao, Halfback, CHIEFS

24. Howard Tagoai, Halfback, CHIEFS

25. Iafeta Purcell, First five, LEGENDS

26. Ricky Pauli Ene, Firstfive, VIKINGS

27. Aukuso Fruean, Firstfive, NAVIGATORS

28. Tagaloa Fonoti, Inside, EELS

29. Ionatana Tino, Inside, EELS

30. Paul AH HIM, Inside, CHIEFS

31. Ueta Avaotuna, Inside, EAGLES

32. Leia Saofaiga, Inside, TORNADOES

33. Malu Falaniko, Inside, CHIEFS

34. Junior Palamo, Outside, KNIGHTS

35. Paul Scanlan, Outside, EELS

36. Elisapeta Alofipo, Outside, VIKINGS

37. Jay Malielegaoi, Outside, CHIEFS

38. Vaifagaloa Mamoe, Outside, KNIGHTS

39. Van Kay Asini, Outside, LEGENDS

