Samoa Airport Authority Opens $3m Training Emergency Operations Centre

Cutting the ribbon of the $3m Training Emergency Operations Centre is China’s Ambassador to Samoa, His Excellency Wang Xuefeng accompanied by the Minister of Works Papalii Niko Lee Hang and the SAA Chairman Va’atu’itu’i Apete Meredith

Source: PRESS SECRETARIAT

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 16 MARCH 2018: The Samoa Airport Authority today opened their Training and Emergency Operation centre and their new Mechanical Workshop at Faleolo International Airport. The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) is the first of its kind to be built in Samoa since the Airport Authority’s establishment in 1986.

This upgrade for the Airport Authority is in an effort to meet International Airport standards and best-practices in terms of having dedicated training rooms and an Emergency Operation Centre.

The main Training Room can accommodate up to 50 participants with the EOC’s capacity at 30 participants. In addition to the conference spaces are two other separate meeting/training rooms still within the new building and its purpose is to cater for future training programs that the Airport Authority had identified in its 2017 Training Needs Analysis.

Further to these developments is the new Mechanical Workshop which was built to accommodate the big Fire Tenders that the Authority has but have been unable to repair and maintain inside the old workshop. This Mechanical Workshop also serves as a storage facility for the Authority.

The buildings cost $3 million talā and funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China under the Terminal Buildings Upgrade Project and built by Shanghai Construction.

