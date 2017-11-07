Samoa Airways 737-800 aircraft to arrive as scheduled

The Samoa Airways name, logo, Samoan flag and motifs being painted in Milan on the 737-800 aircraft to arrive in six days time



APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 07 NOVEMBER 2017: Samoa Airways’ 737-800 aircraft is now on the ground in Milan where it is being prepared for its ferry flight to Samoa for the start of its scheduled flights on Tuesday 14 November 2017.

The aircraft will be depart Europe later this week and is scheduled to land at Faleolo International Airport on Saturday 11th November (late morning).

The route will be Milan-Dubai-Singapore-Cairns-Apia.

The finishing touches to the livery were applied to the airline’s 737-800 over the weekend. (See pictures attached)

An official launch ceremony will take place at Faleolo International Airport on Monday 13th November at 10am.

The airline’s inaugural jet service will be flight OL731 on Tuesday 14th November from Apia to Auckland:

OL731 Depart Apia 0700, Arrive Auckland 1015

OL732 Depart Auckland 1110, Arrive Apia 1605



