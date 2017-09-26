Samoa Airways 737-800 arriving 12 November

Source: Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA TUESDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 2017: Samoa Airways 737-800 leased from Iceland Air is scheduled to arrive on Sunday, November 12th with the following day set aside for the christening formalities before Samoa Airways makes her inaugural flight on Tuesday, November 14th.

The Minister responsible for Polynesian Airlines, Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell has confirmed that Samoa Airways will make her international debut to Auckland from Faleolo 14 November 2017.

The aircraft has a seating capacity of 172 including 8 in the business class.

She will also have its logo painted on it when she arrives, says Lautafi.

“As advertised, Samoa Airways will have 6 flights a week between Auckland and Faleolo and twice a week between Faleolo and Sydney,” elaborated the Minister.

“We will launch our new national carrier brand with our range of meaalofa fares already on the market (with meals included) for these destinations before we advertise the regular fairs which I can safely say are more affordable compared to the fares now.”

“And the down the line we hope to lease or acquire a 777-MAX aircraft by 2019 to expand Samoa Airways services to other destinations such as Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia.”

Lautafi says that the initial lease agreement with Iceland Air is a wet lease that includes pilots and stewards for the aircraft.

But the tentative plan is for a dry lease on the long run which will see Samoa Airways outfitting the airlines with their own pilots and supporting staff.

“So far everything is falling in place as we look forward to the return of our new branded national carrier to international services as planned,” the Minister said.

