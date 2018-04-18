Samoa Airways available in Global Distribution System

Samoa Airways at Faleolo Airport, Samoa



APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 18 APRIL 2018: Samoa Airways has significantly expanded its sales and travel agency reach, with its cut-over in to the Amadeus distribution system.

The milestone achievement, which went live last week, comes less than six months after the airline took to the sky in November 2017.

Chief Executive Officer, Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala, said that connecting with the major GDSs has always been part of the airline’s distribution strategy and thanked the travel trade and public for its patience and support as our team worked around the clock to integrate OL and make it more readily available.

In addition to Amadeus, the Airline will also be available in Travelport and Sabre once integration with these systems (which is currently underway) is completed, something which the Airline expects to take place before the end of May.

In a related development, Samoa Airways is also now an active member of the IATA Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) for the Samoa and New Zealand markets allowing travel agents there to book OL flights and process e-tickets using the airline’s 162 BSP code. The Airline expects its Australian membership to be activated over the next few weeks by BSP Australia.

Tupuivao Seiuli stated that OL’s GDS reach and BSP membership will greatly benefit the Airline’s operation as well as Samoa’s profile as a visitor destination as it becomes more readily accessible to the global travel agent market, including OTAs and other travel platforms.

