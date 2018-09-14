Samoa Airways celebrate key milestones in style

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2018 – Samoa Airways has a number of great deals lined up to mark key milestones in the company’s brief but productive history.

To celebrate its first birthday in November, it will launch its Brisbane flights with special deals ranging from as low as $641 Tala for a one-way ticket. Apia-Sydney will not miss out as it is also part of the specials, with fares starting from $647 Tala one-way.

And Apia-Auckland is as low as $499 Tala one-way. But that’s not all. There are also the Christmas Meaalofa Fares, which are a real bargain at $703 Tala return between Apia-Auckland.

Apia-Brisbane return fares will start from $1,322 Tala.

This is the airline’s way of letting everyone join in the festivities of not just its first year anniversary, but for the festive season as well.

“As the National Carrier, we’re delighted to be in a position to celebrate our anniversary and our upcoming flights to Brisbane with our customers through the range of value deals that are now in the market.

A key part of our business is to open Samoa up to overseas visitors but also to facilitate travel by our people whether it’s for family, cultural, religious or business reasons”, said Samoa Airways CEO, Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala.

These deals come at the back of the recent announcement that Brisbane has now been added to the Samoa Airways network.

Twice weekly flights will start on November 13th 2018.

“Brisbane represents a fantastic opportunity for Samoa Airways and with the support of the Government and Brisbane Airport Corporation, improved direct air access between Samoa and the capital of Queensland will soon become a reality”, said Tupuivao.

Samoa Airways launched its inaugural flight on November 14th last year and the National Carrier is delighted to celebrate this important milestone, one year later, with Samoa through its special deals.

All fares include one 7kg carry-on, one 23kg checked baggage, hot-meal, beverage selection (tea, coffee, water, orange juice) and in-flight entertainment accessible through customers’ own personal device. Samoa Airways operates daily flights between Apia and Auckland and twice weekly Apia-Sydney flights.