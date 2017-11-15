Samoa Airways GM asks for a little time

Samoa Airway’s General Manager Seiuli Alvin Tuala talking to the Chinese media in Auckland this week.

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2017: On its first day into Samoa Airways airline debut, disapprovals had gone viral on social media especially with hand written boarding passes.

And under the microscope is the manual check-in system that caused delays.

And Samoa Airway’s General Manager, Seiuli Alvin Tuala welcomes constructive criticisms.

“It’s a teething problem and it’s being dealt with. We should alleviate the setback as soon as possible and remove any inconvenience to our passengers and traveling public,” said Seiuli.

He noted that for the national carrier to meet the six month timeline sanctioned by the government for Samoa Airways to become a reality speaks volumes and he had anticipated problems and setbacks.

“We are back in the air and all we are asking for is for a little time,” said the GM. “On behalf of the Polynesian Airlines Board of Directors and Government I sincerely request the patience and understanding of our patriots.

“This is your airline and we must appreciate that sense of ownership that Samoa Airways is 150% Samoan and for Samoans,” said Seiuli. “We deeply need your support and patience.”

He reassured that the manual ticketing setback should be resolved within the next week or so.

