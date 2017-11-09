Samoa Airways on route to Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 09 NOVEMBER 2017: Samoa Airways aircraft 737-800 is on schedule and will depart Italy tomorrow, Friday morning, 10th November (Samoa time) for Samoa.

Information from the airline say her ferry flight route has changed slightly to Milan/ Muscat (Oman) /Singapore/Cairns/Apia.

She is scheduled to touch down at Faleolo International Airport at 11.20 Saturday morning. Prior to landing, it is scheduled to perform a fly-pass around the skies of Samoa from the north-coast of Savai’i, over the islands of Apolima and Manono, along the south-coast of Upolu and onwards to American Samoa before turning back through the north-coast of Upolu.

She will take a low fly pass over Apia before touchdown at Faleolo at 11.20AM. A special water salute will be provided by the Samoa Airport Authority as the aircraft taxis from the runway to the apron-area.

To greet the new aircraft will be the Samoa Airways Minister, Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell, the Chairman of the Board of Directors Siaosi Feesago Fepuleai, the CEO Seiuli Alvin Tuala, Staff and other Government representatives.

The official launch will be on Monday 13 November at 4.00pm before she makes her first scheduled flight from Apia to Auckland at 7am on Tuesday 14 November.

Staff Reporters