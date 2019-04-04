Samoa Airways says the Malindo Aircraft is to arrive tomorrow

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 04 APRIL 2019: The Malindo Air 737-800NG aeroplane that will temporarily service Samoa Airways flights is expected to land at Faleolo International Airport at 5.00 am tomorrow (Friday 5 April) morning.

Samoa Airways advised this evening that the first flight OL2731 is scheduled to leave Faleolo Airport for Auckland 1.00 Saturday morning. Then flights will flow on onwards with OL732 Auckland/Apia – rescheduled to 06APR OL2732 to depart Auckland 0510 and arriving Apia 1000 am.

The Malindo aircraft is leased by Samoa Airways for six months to cater its Samoa, New Zealand and Australian routes.

Securing the Malindo 737-800 aircraft follows weeks of uncertainty over the safety of Boeing aircrafts and global groundings of the Boeing Max 8 aircraft after two high-profile international flight crashes killing all on board.

The grounding affected other Boeing models including the brand new Max 9 model that Samoa Airways secured a lease and the aircraft was meant to start flights after the wet least with the Italian company ended last Sunday.

