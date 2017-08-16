Samoa Airways secures new aircraft for a November start

Icelandair’s Vice President Halldor Daddi Halldorsson meeting Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi last year.

Source: Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUST 2017: Samoa Airways will have her own aircraft a 737 from Icelandair Group when the renamed national carrier returns to international flights in November.

Details of the arrangement with Icelandair have yet to be made public but in confirming the arrangement the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi told Talamua.com today that Samoa Airways will start with one aircraft.

“The plan is for Samoa Airways to concentrate on the Apia Auckland, Apia-Sydney and Apia Brisbane routes,” he said.

“Research confirmed that the three routes have huge revenue potentials and it fits perfectly with our partnership with Fiji Airways.

“That partnership is designed for both airlines to share the revenues in terms of tickets sold.”

Icelandair initially made contact with the government for quite some time now with the Vice President Halldor Daddi Halldorsson meeting the Prime Minister in Apia late last year.

And since then the company which is not new to the region.have kept their hopes alive.

It has a successful partnership with Air Niugini which has proven to be a catalyst for Papua New Guinea’s international connections and for that country’s booming tourism industry. Icelandair currently leases ﬁve Boeing aircrafts to Air Niugini since their partnership started in 2007.

“The primary target is for our national carrier to be resurrected properly not only as a proﬁt making entity but most importantly to provide affordable airfares for our people and our tourists,” added the Prime Minister.

“I am mindful of the challenges and obstacles and government is looking at all options to realize its targeted mission.

“A reliable, consistent, affordable air fares and cost effective air services whilst exceeding our stakeholders’ expectation is paramount to government.”

Samoa’s partnership with Virgin Australia is due to end in November and the Prime Minister also said today that the way is still open for Virgin Air to fly to Apia using Samoa’s open skies policy.

