Samoa Airways set Nov 14 for inaugural flights

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER 2017: Samoa Airways will make her international debut to Auckland from Faleolo on November 14th, the Minister responsible for Polynesian Airlines Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell has confirmed.

The 737-800 leased from Iceland Air is schedule to arrive on Sunday November 14th with the following day set aside for the christening formalities before Samoa Airways makes her inaugural flight on Tuesday November 14th.

The aircraft has a seating capacity for 172 seating capacity including 8 in the business class.

She will also have its logo painted on it when she arrives, says Lautafi.

“As advertised, Samoa Airways will have 6 flights a week between Auckland and Faleolo and twice a week between Faleolo and Sydney,” elaborated the Minister.

“We will launch our new national carrier brand with our range of Meaalofa fares already on the market (with meals included) for these destinations before we advertise the regular fairs which I can safely say are more affordable compared to the fares now.”

“And the down the line we hope to lease or acquire a 777-Mac aircraft by 2019 to expand Samoa Airways services to other destinations such as Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia.”

Lautafi says that the initial lease agreement with Iceland Air is a wet lease that includes pilots and stewards for the aircraft.

But the tentative plan is for a wet lease on the long run which will see Samoa Airways outfitting the airlines with their own pilots and supporting staff.

“So far everything is falling in place as we look forward to the return of our new branded national carrier to international services as planned,” the Minister concluded.

