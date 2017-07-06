Samoa amongst three countries vying to host Pacific games 2019

Samoan young entertainers performing at the opening of the Commonwealth Youth Games in Apia in 2015

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 06 JULY 2017: Samoa has reaffirmed its interest in hosting the 2019 Pacific Games. Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told Talamua today that he has already written to the Games Council reaffirming Samoa’s bid to host.

“I have received their acknowledgement saying to leave it with them as I suppose they have a process to go through,” said Tuilaepa.

Samoa is up against the two French territories, Tahiti and New Caledonia as the remaining contenders to host after Fiji and Papua New Guinea said they will not in a position to do so.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Education, Sports and Culture (MESC) Loau Keneti Sio said Government is hoping that Samoa will get another chance to host, especially given that Samoa is always ready to accommodate any situation in short a time.

Tonga pulled out as host last month and faces a legal action from the Games Council.

Loau is confident that Samoa is well prepared to host the games given the state of the sports facilities and the organisational support as host of the recent Commonwealth Youth Games.

He said the Samoa Association of Sports & National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) President Patrick Fepuleai hopes the Gams Council will bypass the “bidding process and consider the status of sporting facilities in the three remaining countries” in considering the host country.

The Council will decide on the host country for the games at the end of July 2017.

Samoa last hosted the Games in 2007 followed by New Caledonia and the last Games in Papua New Guinea.

