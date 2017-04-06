Samoa and Argentina deepen diplomatic ties

Argentina’s new envoy to Samoa, His Excellency Fausto Lopez Crozet takes his ava as he is welcomed by the Head of State this morning

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA: THURSDAY 6 APRIL 2017: Argentina’s commitment in strengthening and deepening 24 years of cooperation and exchanges with Samoa in areas such as agriculture, trade, culture and sports was highlighted when His Highness the Head of State, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi accepted the credentials of Argentina’s Ambassador His Excellency Fausto Lopez Crozet.

The Argentine envoy was welcomed at the traditional ava ceremony at the Head of States residence at Tuaefu before the presentation of credentials and the two leaders agreed that their countries share high regard to issues such as international peace and security.

“Most importantly, the attention we give to the environment and the challenges the world is facing with Climate change,” said Ambassador Crozet.

He also said that Argentina greatly values its friendly relationship with Samoa and is willing to further strengthen and deepen the cooperation and exchanges in all areas with a special focus on agriculture, culture, trade and sports.

His Excellency highlighted the opportunity that Argentina had to participate in the Teuila Festival in 2013 with a tango show and that very year, an Argentine film was screened in Samoa, in the frame of the Latin American and Spain Film Festival.

“We look forward to continue working side by side with Argentina in the promotion of these issues and others through the United Nation and other international institutions that both our countries are party to,” said Tui Atua.

Ambassador Crozet is a career diplomat who graduated as a lawyer from the School of Law and Social Sciences at the University National de La Plata in 1989.

He served at the Argentina Embassy in the Republic of Uruguay between 1997 and 2004 and at the UNASUR General secretariat. His tenure as an Ambassador to Samoa will build on the positive work already done by his predecessors and to advance and reinforce the friendship that the two nations share.

Staff Reporters