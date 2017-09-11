Samoa and Games Council execute 2019 Pacific Games Host Agreement

The Pacific Games Council President Vidhya Lakhan, Samoa’s Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and SASNOC President, Patrick Fepulea’i after the signing this afternoon.

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2017: The Pacific Games Council has executed the Host Agreement for the 2019 Pacific Games with the Pacific Games Association of Samoa (SASNOC) and the Government of Samoa.

PGC President Vidhya Lakhan joined SASNOC President, Patrick Fepulea’i and Samoa’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, in signing the Games Host Agreement at the Government Building Complex in Apia this afternoon.

The PGC sincerely thanks the Prime Minister and Government of Samoa for its commitment to support SASNOC and fully underwrite the cost of staging the 2019 Pacific Games.

PGC President Vidhya Lakhan said, “It is an honour to be back in Apia to formalize the Games Host Agreement with the Prime Minister and SASNOC President. The PGC is very grateful that Samoa put itself forward to organise the 2019 Pacific Games at such short notice and that SASNOC has the full support of the Prime Minister and his Government. The PGC will offer SASNOC all of the assistance and expertise we can to ensure they deliver another successful Pacific Games”.

