Samoa and New Zealand special relationship under focus

New Zealand’s new envoy to Samoa H.E. David Nicholson taking his kava as he and family is welcomed at the Head of States residence this morning

BY Tu’u’u Pelepesite

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 17 JANUARY 2017: Samoa and New Zealand’s special relationship made mention this morning when New Zealand’s new High Commissioner presented his credentials to the Head of State.

“As your Highness is aware, Samoa and New Zealand are closely linked by history and share close family ties and democratic traditions. These links have over the years, developed into a strong bond of friendship and cooperation that we in New Zealand cherish,” H.E. David Nicholson said when presenting his credentials.

He acknowledged the significant contribution of the New Zealand Samoans to the New Zealand multi-cultural society.

“This partnership is also demonstrated through the valuable contribution that the Samoan community makes to New Zealand and to our multicultural society. New Zealand Samoans have a prominent role in our political scene and contribute significantly in many fields. Samoans have provided New Zealand’s first Pacific university professor (Albert Wendt), first Pacific Rhodes scholar (Damon Salesa), and first Pacific court judges (Aeau Semikueiva Epati and Ida Malosi).

“Samoans continue to make outstanding contributions to New Zealand in many other fields of endeavour including music, theatre, arts, literature, and sport. In sport, I would like to acknowledge the most recent success; that of Lupesoliai La’auliolemalietoa Joseph Parker the World Heavy Weight Champion. Samoans have also been and continue to be the backbone of the All Blacks, notably Tana Umaga, Keven Mealamu and Jerome Kaino.”

His Highness the Head of State, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi said the Samoa – New Zealand relationship share a long, unique history.

“Over time, our two countries have developed a special relationship that is enshrined in the 1962 Treaty of Friendship and one based on the principles of partnership, understanding and mutual respect.

“New Zealand remains as one of Samoa’s main traditional development partners which has contributed immensely to the development and aspirations of our country. I take this opportunity to convey through you, to the Government of New Zealand, our sincere appreciation for the generous assistance you have made in this regard.

“As a small island developing State, challenges remain to this day. These include climate change and the consequential challenges of adaptation, environmental degradation, our vulnerability to natural disasters, sustainable development, our regional security and others are issues that we grapple with on a daily basis.”

High Commissioner Nicholson succeeds Ms. Jacqueline Frizelle who completed her posting in December 2016.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Canterbury and two Masters degrees in Public Administration (Victoria University, 2006) and in Arts (Hons) from the University of Canterbury.

He joined the Foreign Ministry in 2012 having served in both the Education and Health sectors in New Zealand.

In 2012-2016, he was appointed as the Director of the Pacific Development Division before taking over the post of Divisional Manager for Melanesia and Northern Pacific before being appointed High Commissioner to Samoa.

He is also the Consul General of New Zealand to American Samoa and Administrator for Tokelau.

He is married to Dr. Suitafa Deborah Nicholson and they have three children.

